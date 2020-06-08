NDDC denies awarding N500 million contract to Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has denied awarding contracts worth N500,000,000 to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

This denial was coming following an allegation raised by Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, that the said contract was awarded to Akpabio, regretting that same was not executed.

But in a statement yesterday, the spokesman of NDDC, Charles Odili, noted that the allegation was misleading, adding that from the findings of the commission that it is Nwaoboshi that has questions to answer.

Odili said: “The Commission wishes to state that it has searched through its records and there is no evidence of any contract awarded to Senator Akpabio or any company associated with him by the NDDC.

“From our findings, the person who has questions to answer to the Niger Delta People is Senator Nwaoboshi. Our records show that Senator Nwaoboshi used 11 front companies (owned or traceable to him) to secure a contract of N3.6 billion in September 2016, in what is perhaps the biggest single case of looting of the Commission’s resources.”

He noted that inventory records have shown that many items were supplied and received on Senator Nwaoboshi’s business premises and warehouse claiming that the contracts were awarded to him.

Odili also alleged that some of the items supplied to Nwaoboshi’s warehouse through his cronies were later resold to the Delta state government, while the others were sold to other states through contracts awarded to him.

