Tanko dismisses Miyetti Allah's claim on Nigeria

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the chairman of National Conscience Party, NCP, has dismissed the claim by Miyetti Allah that Nigeria belongs to the Fulani.

According to him “in the beginning of the world we all are settlers in that regard nobody owns any land. We all own where we settled and so therefore nobody should claim any territory or any land. ”

“It is my hope that the statement created to the Miyetti Allah is not the handy work of mischief makers putting this country in a difficult situation more than the way it is at the moment.

“If it is true they made such statement, at this point in time, then it has become inevitable that Mr President makes his position known on the matter as a leader of this country to avert miss givens and possibly break of law and order

“We must as a people and at all times make everything that will make this country grate and not disunite it”, he said.

Vanguard

