NCDC rates COVID-19 test lab in Akwa Ibom very high

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has rated very high the newly opened molecular diagnostic laboratory constructed by the Akwa Ibom state government for running of coronavirus tests.

The diagnostic laboratory is within the disease control unit of the 300-bed capacity isolation centre recently built by Governor Udom Emmanuel, at Methodist Hospital, Ituk Mbang.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has invested decidedly in health care infrastructure since he became governor in 2015 and has stocked all laboratories in all the general hospitals his administration has upgraded with digitized diagnostics.

The state’s molecular diagnostic laboratory was given the approval to run coronavirus tests by the NCDC on Monday 8th June.

The approval followed a validation visit to the Akwa Ibom state world class isolation centre by NCDC team led by Mr Bamidele Oluwafemi.

The NCDC team commended the state government for single-handedly building the isolation centre with the inbuilt laboratory with category 3 PCR machine without the support of the federal government.

The team described the isolation centre with all its studded equipment as one of the best in the country, noting that everything at the centre was up to the expected standard of NCDC.

Oluwafemi, leader of the NCDC team, announced that the Polymerase Claim Reaction (PCR) Laboratory at the Ituk Mbang 300-bed capacity isolation centre has been fully activated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

During the validation visit, the NCDC team trained personnel on how to carry out COVID-19 test and interpret results at the Akwa Ibom isolation centre.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, has expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for activating and approving the PCR lab as well as adjudging the lab and isolation centre as one of the bests in the country.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I express our heartfelt gratitude to the team from the NCDC for visiting our state to painstakingly inspect and evaluate the kind of facility we have in the premises of General Hospital, Ituk Mbang.” the SSG stated.

Ekuwem thanked Governor Emmanuel for the huge investment in the health sector of the state as exemplified in the upgrading of health care facilities across the state.

Speaking while receiving the NCDC team on a courtesy call, the state incident manager, Dr Dominic Ukpong, who is also the commissioner for health, said with the approval of the PCR laboratory in the state, the challenged faced in transporting samples to Edo state has been solved.

