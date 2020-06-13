NBET MD not operating private business anywhere ― Management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

The management of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET) has dismissed allegation that its Managing Director, Dr Marilyn Amobi, is engaged in private business besides her official assignment, describing the claim as false, baseless and malicious bid by the enemies of the chief executive officer to dent her image.

The management said in a statement sent to Vanguard on Friday morning that since taking up the post of managing director of NBET Dr Amobi had not undertaken any private job either in Nigeria or in the United Kingdom as claimed by the medium.

In the statement, which was signed by Ismaila Isa, a media adviser to the MD, the company made it clear that Amobi had resigned her position as a director in ESL Economics & Management Associates Nigeria Limited; a leading consultancy firm in Nigeria’s electricity sector since 2005, before taking up the NBET post in 2016.

The company said it was not surprised by the renewed bid to tarnish the MD’s image since she has bluntly refused to be compromised by corrupt elements in the industry to sell public interest for private gains, adding that the false narrative of breaching official conduct by Amobi was not new and had been investigated by several anti-corruption agencies and dismissed as untrue.

The company said: “The attention of the Management of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET) has been drawn to a rather regurgitated publication by an online medium wherein it was alleged that the managing Director of NBET, Dr. Marylin Amobi, had violated sections of code of conduct law by serving as a consultant in a private company whilst sitting as the chief executive officer of a government-owned company.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Marylin Amobi was appointed the Managing Director of NBET via a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federal dated August 2, 2016 (Ref:SGF.6/S.9/T/28) and since her appointment, she has not engaged in any private business contrary to the malicious report by the online medium.

“Before her appointment in August, 2016 as the Managing Director of NBET, Dr Marylin Amobi was a Director at ESL Economics & Management Associates Nigerian Limited; a leading consultancy firm in Nigeria’s electricity sector since 2005. Following her appointment as the Managing Director of NBET, she resigned from her position in ESL Economics & Management AssociatesNigeria Ltd accordingly.

“Whereas Dr Marylin Amobi had resigned from the management of the company, she is required, as the sole Director of ESL Economics & Management Associates UK Limited, to file annual returns, in line with the corporate governance laws of that jurisdiction, even as the company has remained inactive since her appointment as the MD of NBET in 2016.

“Consequently, all filing of returns in the UK done in the name of ESL Economics & Management UK, Limited was for NO ACTIVITY, which means the company has not undertaken any business from August, 2016 till date.

“All these and other relevant information in respect of the subject matter are contained in her acceptance letter to the SGF dated the 19th of August, 2016 with all her assets and liabilities fully declared to the Code of Conduct Bureau as required by the law.

“Similarly, Dr Marylin Amobi who has not engaged in any private business since her appointment as the MD of NBET, has not been operating the foreign accounts of ESL Economics and Management UK Limited as falsely claimed by the report. Let it also be on record that relevant agencies of government have investigated these same allegations and found them to be false.

Therefore, we wish to categorically state that neither Dr. Marylin Amobi nor her former company [ESL NIG LTD] has been engaged in any form of private businesses in Nigeria or anywhere else in the world since her appointment as the MD of NBET and she has not been operating her former company account in the UK as clearly indicated in her ‘’No Activity’’ fillings accordingly.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Dr Marylin Amobi is a law-abiding citizen with an impeccable credential of integrity, honesty and sincerity that are expected of a public servant as clearly indicated in her effective management of NBET since her appointment as the Managing Director,” the company stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

