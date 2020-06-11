NBA poll: Why I withdrew from Egbe Amofin selection process — Ajibade

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

A presidential candidate of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA’s national election, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade(SAN), said, on Thursday, that he refused to be bound by the Egbe Amofin selection process because it was obscure and lacking in objectivity or transparency.

He added that it failed to meet the basic tests of an acceptable selection process for a variety of reasons.

Ajibade is one of the lawyers from the South-West vying to be the next President of the association, which has been zoned to the region.

Egbe Amofin had convened a meeting, where a committee was set up to screen and choose the candidate that the group would support and adopt as its presidential candidate for the election.

ALSO READ:

In a statement issued by the senior lawyer, he gave details on the circumstances that led to his decision.

He said: “The selection process that was so heavily influenced by an interested party did not meet what I considered to be the minimum standards for an acceptable process, more so when the body supposedly put in place to assure candidates of the transparency and objectivity of the process failed to provide the needed assurance.

“The point that some people have questioned my rationale for participating in the process at all, given the obvious conflicts of interest in the leadership of Egbe Amofin, affirmed that this was a legitimate inquiry.”

He said Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN) directly invited him to attend the meeting of Egbe Amofin at which these events took place and “I attended out of deference and respect to him as an elder and the de facto leader of Egbe Amofin.

“However, this deference does not extend to acquiescing in what was such a flawed and embarrassing process.”

In his letter to the selection committee of Egbe Amofin, he noted that it was also a matter of great regret that Egbe Amofin had been relegated to the status of an emergency organisation to be utilised to impose a candidate chose by the few on the many.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: