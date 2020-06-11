NASME’s webinar addresses post COVID-19 opportunities for businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

Worried by the disruptive impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on businesses across the globe, the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) Lagos Chapter, said plans are underway to educate and enlighten its members on how to leverage opportunities presented by the pandemic to grow their business.

Consequently, the leading Business Management Organisation (BMO) in Nigeria is organising a post COVID-19 SME webinar series with the maiden visual conference tagged “Funding Opportunities for MSME’s Post COVID-19 Crisis”.

The webinar, which comes up this Friday will also discuss the role and impact of government’s palliatives, including how to access them.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, the association’s Chairman, Dr Adebayo Adams, expressed concerns over the disruptions the pandemic is causing to MSMEs growth.

He also disclosed that a panel of industry experts from the private and public sector of Nigeria economy which include Darlington Lawson, the Executive Director of Banking, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Abuja; Tale Alimi, Co-Founder, OwoAfara Fintech Services Limited, Lagos; Charles Anyanwu, PMP, Head, SME, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; and

Afolabi Sunday, Lagos Regional Manager, Bank of Industry, will throw more lights on the opportunities created by the pandemic.

