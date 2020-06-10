Nasarawa Assembly passed 15 bills, 16 resolutions in one year ― Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it has passed 15 bills and 16 resolutions within the last one year.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Wednesday, at a sitting that marked the end of the first session of the 6th Assembly in Lafia on Wednesday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi described the sixth assembly as one of the best in the history of the state, owing to its achievements.

The speaker said that the achievements made by the House within one year were as a result of the unity, cooperation and support by the members and staff of the assembly.

“During my inaugural speech, I unequivocally committed my self to discharge my duties without let or hindrance.

” I assured all that I will strive to operate a transparent and open-door policy in which the everyday business of legislation will be collective efforts.

” And in that respect, I can say without a shadow of doubt that I have delivered on my promise.

” The sixth assembly is on course to being one of the best.

“Indeed, within the first session of this assembly, a total of 15 bills have been passed into law and let me add that the House also passed 16 resolutions within the period under review,” he said.

The speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing executive order 10 granting financial autonomy to both state legislature and the Judiciary.

Balarabe- Abdullahi assured the staff of the House of his commitment to providing an enabling environment for them to discharge their duties effectively.

The speaker expressed satisfaction with the cordial working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state and called for its sustenance.

” Let me assure the Executive and Judicial arms of government that the state House of Assembly is willing to cooperate with them in the task of providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

” Against this backdrop, therefore, the state legislature will treat Executive bills expeditiously while the oversight duties of the various standing committees of the House will be strengthened, ” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi sympathised with the family of Mr Suleiman Adamu, member representing Nasarawa Central constituency over his demise on April 30.

” We also sympathise with the family of Alhaji Aliyu Bako Maigidi, the House Sergeant-at-arms over his demise on May 31, 2020.

” We pray for the repose of their souls and the souls of other departed ones and may Allah forgive them their shortcomings. Amen,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the bills passed into law are the 2020 Appropriation Bill ; a bill for a law for the Establishment of College of Health Science and Technology, Keffi; and a bill for a law for the Establishment of Isa Mustpha Agwai 1, Polytechnic, Lafia,

They also include a bill for a law for the Establishment of College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia; a bill for a law to provide for the prohibition of the act of kidnapping and for other connected purposes thereto; a bill for a law to provide for witness protection Law and for other matters connected therewith and a bill for a law to provide for the Nasarawa State Public Procurement Law 2019.



