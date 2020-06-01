NARD South-West caucus faults Ogun governor over comments on strike

Kindly Share This Story:

The South-West caucus of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Monday, faulted Governor Dapo Abiodun for saying doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu, were irresponsible.

Governor Abiodun had labelled striking members of NARD at OOUTH as “irresponsible and politically motivated.”

However, in a swift reaction, the doctors described the allegation as “untrue”.

Members of ARD-OOUTH had, last Friday, announced the commencement of industrial action following the state government’s refusal to yield to their agitations for improved welfare package.

Note that the South-West Caucus of NARD consisting of all NARD members in Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

In a statement by the South-West Caucus of NARD, Caucus Leader, Dr Oiwoh Sebastine, and the Deputy Caucus Leader, Dr Sanni Taofeek, said the demands by their members were not out of place, but a legitimate one.

The statement read: “The attention of NARD South-West Caucus has been drawn to the media report in which Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, while discussing issues concerning our members at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, publicly condescended to the use of invectives that are unexpected of any occupant of such dignified position.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to place the records straight, the noblest profession of medicine is a veritable and time-proven repertoire of highly cerebral, emotionally matured, administratively astute and clinically sound Hippocratic progenitors as exemplified by esteemed members in OOUTH, who are demanding proper and adequate working conditions while keeping the interest of our most esteemed patients at heart always.

“Without going pedestrian, the demands by our members in the employment of the Ogun State Government are not out of place, as these are all in line with international best practices needed for the care of the entire populace, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic where Ogun State is one of the epicentres in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government and other state governments have since ramped up the needed policies, plans and protocols to properly position our members at a vantage position for victory over this unseen enemy.

“Surprisingly, owing to the utmost respect our members have for the seat of power in the state, our members had expected that the governor will carefully, holistically and with needed pragmatism look into the demands devoid of any emotional blackmail, but the use of unprintable words by the governor is in the least unbefitting of, and unacceptable from, the occupant of that exalted seat.”

