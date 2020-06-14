NARD insists on strike, exempts COVID-19 centres’ doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

After six hours of deliberations on Sunday (today), the National Executive Council, NEC, of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has insisted on strike on Monday (tomorrow).

President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, disclosing the doctors’ position to Vanguard.

He added that NEC also resolved to exclude doctors managing COVID-19 at the various isolation and treatment centres in Nigeria from the industrial action.

According to Sokomba, the exemption was a demonstration of goodwill to Nigerians and in appreciation of the efforts and sincerity of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajamila, and other stakeholders in resolving the issues.

Recall that NARD had told Vanguard that the Federal Government was living on promises.

On their next line of action should the government fail to meet the deadline, Sokomba had said he planned to present the promises that have been made to the NEC for consideration and whatever they shall decide, would be their next line of action.

Hence, the decision to go on strike tomorrow was taken by NEC.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has warned that Nigeria cannot afford any reduction in the number of available doctors, now that the country is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

