By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP, says it will collaborate with Bayelsa state Government and relevant security agencies to combat human trafficking and other related offences in Bayelsa State.

Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Benin Zonal Command, which comprises of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa state, which was recently added to the zone, Mrs Ijeoma Uduak stated this on Tuesday in Yenagoa, during her visits to the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, SSG, Konbowei Benson, the Department of State Services DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA), and State Commissioner of Police.

According to the Zonal Commander, NAPTIP was ready to partner with the relevant stakeholders in order to reduce the rate of human trafficking, child labour, sexual exploitation and other related offences to the barest minimum in the state.

She said: “As we all know, NAPTIP is a focal agency of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibilities of coordinating all trafficking in-person law, arrest and prosecution of offenders. We also rehabilitated victims and prevent occurrence through sensitisation and partnership for the betterment of society. We are more determined for synergy and collaboration in order to collectively eradicate these heinous crimes across the board.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Nkereuwem Akpan, acknowledged the NAPTIP team for the good works they have been doing and promised to work in synergy with them.

He promised to always assist the organization in intelligence gathering and any other way they could to eradicate trafficking, rape and other abuses, adding that drug abuse was one of the factors leading young people to abuse and rape underaged children.

