Nantes star winger, Moses Simon dreams of Chelsea move

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon who was recently handed a four-year deal by Nantes of France has disclosed that it has always been his dream to play for Chelsea FC in the Premier League.

Simon had his breakthrough season at Nantes after struggling for form with Levante in Spain.

He scored nine goals from 30 matches for Nantes before the coronavirus break. But according to him, he would love to play for Chelsea in the future adding that he adored John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba.

“It is the Blues because I think I play their kind of football and will fit in well,” Simon told Goal. “I like the way they play and I love them because of John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba.

“Should that happen, I’ll be so happy because that will be a dream come true for me.”

