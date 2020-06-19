NANTAP Signs Live Streaming Platform MoU With Godwin Noah of 5th Pentagon Studio

Kindly Share This Story:

Responding to the need to innovate, in the midst of the challenges that the pandemic has posed to theatre and theatre workers across the world, especially as it relates to ensuring a borderless promotion of theatrical works, the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) is set to float a digital streaming platform.

In pursuance of this long time dream, NANTAP recently signed a partnership agreement with Mr. Godwin Noah of 5th Pentagon Studio, to create a website, Mobile App and TV streaming platform, for the purposes of online streaming and broadcast of live and pre-recorded dramas, films and other related performances of members and practitioners in Nigeria and across the world.

NANTAP, an umbrella body for all theatre and allied art practitioners in Nigeria, with branches across the federation, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 28, empowering Mr. G Godwin Noah as a Technical Partner to this project, to develop a mobile app and digital streaming platform as well as managing the site and services to ensure that NANTAP offers global streaming industry standard.

NANTAP on the other hand will be responsible for the contents that will be broadcast on the platform either through direct production or procuring such content through its network of members and practitioners.

NANTAP has already commenced the process of securing all necessary approvals and licenses required for the initiative to run smoothly within the ambit of the law.

Once unveiled, this platform would help revolutionize the industry. As the first of its kind in the industry, this streaming platform will bridge the social distancing gap between live theatre and its numerous audiences in Nigeria and around the world as it would play a most needed complementary role to live theatrical performances.

The platform is billed to be unveiled for a month-long test run in September 2020.

