NAHCON meets NASS on 2020 Hajj, NITDA on digital transformation

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan and his entourage visited the National Assembly on the invitation of the House Committee on Pilgrimage.

The visit, it was gathered was to update the committee members on Hajj 2020 preparations by the Commission and to identify areas where the NAHCON needed assistance.

In his presentation, the NAHCON helmsman, Alhaji Hassan explained the 2020 Hajj feasibility studies conducted by the Commission and adjustment strategies deployed against the global challenge posed by Covid-19.

He disclosed that NAHCON was in consultation with critical stakeholders and ready for any decision on 2020 Hajj while also soliciting the NASS members’ intervention where it has difficulties.

He reiterated NAHCON’s preparedness whether Hajj takes place or not.

Meanwhile, the NAHCON delegation also seized the opportunity to brief the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of NAHCON’s plans in respect of Hajj 2020. Senator Muhammad Adamu Bulkachuwa appreciated the team and assured them of the Committee’s readiness to assist the Commission where it needs help. He commended the NAHCON leadership for always keeping them updated.

Similarly, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba commended the NAHCON team’s presentation and assured them of their support always.

Meanwhile, the commission, in collaboration with Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has concluded plans on a strategic digital transformation of Hajj operations and management in Nigeria.

The meeting was held recently at the conference room of the Hajj House, Abuja.

Speaking during the parley with the NITDA team, NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Chairman NAHCON, outlined the importance of digital technology in the 21st century, adding that the plan was to make the Commission’s operations ICT driven for efficiency and advancement. Other NAHCON officials at the parley were Commissioners, senior management and ICT staff.

According to the Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the leader of the NITDA team, presented a transformation planning model to NAHCON, emphasising that the strategy requires the leadership and staff to have a mind-set ready to think out of the box like a private venture.

He called for a resolve by staff and management to accept digital transformation culture and be ready to switch to it and to sustain it, while also explaining the implementation roadmap.

“It is believed that with the transformation program, pilgrims’ experience will be greatly improved through an end-to-end automation of services to them. It is also hoped that the system will help increase NAHCON’s revenue through cutting of waste and creativity in revenue generation.

A pilot team comprising a select management staff, some ICT members and the NITDA facilitators was formed during the meeting.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

