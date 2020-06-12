Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha in response to the recent statement by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that N7.9 billion were recovered from him, said the Commission should “retract the media statement and then tell Nigerians the correct story”.

Okorocha who is representing Imo West senatorial district, in a statement in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, also demanded from the EFCC, to publish the houses of Okorocha, in Owerri and Abuja, which the anti-graft agency said it has marked.

Also, the statement blamed the EFCC saga faced by Okorocha, on former administration of Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who they said wrote a petition against Okorocha and his family.

According to Senator Okorocha’s reaction on the recovery of N7.9 billion by EFCC, “The media had reported the Head of the Port Harcourt zone of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), Mr Usman Imam, to have claimed at a press conference, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, that he recovered N7.9 billion from the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha while he was in charge of Enugu zone of the commission.

“He was also quoted to have talked about Okorocha’s properties marked in Owerri and Abuja, by the commission.”

And in reaction, we want to state as follows; “The EFCC as a commission or Mr Usman Imam as a person and Head of Enugu zone then, and today, that of Port Harcourt Zone, of the commission, never recovered N7.9 billion or any other amount of money, from Rochas Okorocha.

“We hold the EFCC and its personnel in very high esteem. And we expect the commission or Mr Imam to take our denial very serious, because Nigerians of goodwill would like to know who is saying the truth or who is lying.

“Where the commission finds out that it had misinformed the public and had also blackmailed the former Imo governor, perhaps unconsciously, we expect the commission or Mr Imam to do the needful, which is to retract the media statement and then tell Nigerians the correct story. The N7.9 billion in question must be in bank Accounts. Let the EFCC publish the Accounts’ Details without delay.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

