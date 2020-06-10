N4.3bn lodged in secret account: We didn’t quiz any Ondo govt official ― EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

Report is reckless and a hatchet job ― State government

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied interrogating any official of the Ondo state government over the N4.3bn starched in a secret account by the past state government over ten years ago.

Meanwhile, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo has equally reacted to the report describing it as reckless and a hatchet job.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale said in a telephone interview in Akure that the report was baseless and unfounded.

A report in a national daily (not Vanguard) had alleged that both the Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa and the Accountant General, Laolu Akindolie, were quizzed by the anti-graft agency over the lodgment of the said amount.

Oyewale said that “I’m highly disappointed in that reporter who wrote the story; if he has any personal issue to settle with the Ondo State Government, he should not use the EFCC as a vehicle.

“There was no such operation on officials of the Ondo State Government.

“The reporter in question called me and I told him there was nothing of such; so for him to go ahead and write such a report shows how unprofessional some of us can be.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo, in a statement, said the author of the report was merely mischievous.

Ojogo said that “The report, in all intents and purposes, was a gross display of mischief and an abysmal display of ignorance by those who initiated and disseminated it.

“If the report was intended to expose the paucity of ideas and the futility of a naked public square dance to elicit attraction, it may have succeeded.

“But if it was intended to distract the Government of Ondo State from its focus and commitment to good governance, it missed the point because we won’t provide a path for such.

“For the records, the said fund was discovered by the current commissioner for Finance in 2018 and said fund was duly appropriated for in 2019 budget passed by the State Assembly.

“Mr Akinterinwa never lodged the money in any bank as erroneously painted in the report. Daily Independent’s conclusion was a hurriedly but unprofessionally packaged hatchet job that defied logic.

“The doubtful credibility of the report shows it was a futile hunt for relevance.

The commissioner added that ” The fact that the reporter and his platform failed to know that the 2019 Appropriation Act passed by the State Assembly included the sum of N4.3bn gives credence to our assertion.

