N2 billion Contract Scam: Why I want Police alone to handle investigation — Malami

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following allegations of a cover-up in the investigation of an N2 billion contract scam involving the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami has advanced reasons for insisting on police investigation alone.

In a statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami described the report linking him to stoppage of the probe as outright falsehood, scripted tp tarnish his image.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, HAGF, and Minister of Justice, has been drawn to a story on Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, in an online media on baseless falsehood mischievously spread in order to tarnish the image and hard-earned reputation, the Attorney-General has built over the years, making reference to a letter insinuating that he had directed the stoppage of investigation of NIRSAL.

For the records, the directive of the HAGF, quoting verbatim from the letter dated 4th day of February 2020, reads: ‘After a careful study of the petition, we found that NIRSAL is being investigated by several agencies to wit: the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices, and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the State Security Services, SSS, and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, in respect of the same subject-matter which is not only an unhealthy competition among the agencies of the same Federal Government of Nigeria but a sheer waste of government resources.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to conclude your own investigation on the matter and forward the outcome of your investigation on the matter to the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation for legal advice and further necessary action.’

“It is pertinent to submit for all intent and purposes that the statement as quoted above does not convey the mischievous conclusion of stopping of the investigation of NIRSAL as portrayed by an online Media called Sahara Reporters.

“The clear and unambiguous directives of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation was that the other several agencies conducting a parallel investigation on NIRSAL in respect of the same subject matter should stay action to allow the Nigeria Police Force to continue and conclude the investigations it had started. The directive is by implication that of continuation not stoppage of the investigation.

“The directive was inspired by the desire to avoid multiplicity, confusion, and wastage of scarce resources. After all, only one charge can be competently filed against the entity in respect of the same subject/facts being investigated by the multiple agencies if found wanting at the end of the investigations.

“The office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation wishes to point out that the Police, which was directed to take control of the investigation is a body legally recognized and empowered under Section 214(1) and Section 29 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act, respectively.”

