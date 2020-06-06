Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE federal government has dismissed report in some quarters that it was making arrangements to absorb N-POWER volunteers into the civil service.

To this end, it asked the public to disregard the rumour trending, especially on the social media to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of volunteers.

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in a statement Saturday night by its Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, informed that “Any information on N-POWER or the National Social Investment Programme will be issued through the appropriate Federal Government channels.”

The terse statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has been drawn to the fake news trending on social media that President Muhammadu Buhari will on June 12 broadcast to the nation the absorption of N-POWER Volunteers Batch A, into the Federal Civil Service.

“The Ministry is hereby calling on the public to disregard the message and consider it as fake news.

