MyDokita App to help Nigerians access medicals abroad

Kindly Share This Story:

MyDokita, a telemedicine app that provides Nigerians easy access to affordable medical practitioners overseas, has been launched.

The Founder, Jide Akintola, said that it is important for Nigerians to embrace telemedicine, because it would provide them access to reliable medical care. “MyDokita app provides Nigerians affordable instant access to a second opinion on their diagnosis and medical prescriptions thereby reducing the risk of misdiagnosis or wrong prescription. At the moment, there is no platform that allows collaboration and knowledge transfer between Nigerian medical practitioners outside and those within the country”.

According to Akintola, we have developed the app to make this happen. The platform allows for mentoring, knowledge transfers and collaboration between Nigerian overseas medical practitioners and the local experts. The app also which was created in partnership with Pius Akanni Akintola Foundation, is live now on Google Play Store. “The app would address the medical brain drain in Nigeria as well as strengthening healthcare delivery in the country.

READ ALSO: UNHCR appoints Innocent Idibia as goodwill ambassador

Most Nigerians are facing tough healthcare decisions and have had a hard time knowing what to do. They have visited medical doctors, yet are unsure about the diagnosis. They will like to be sure the diagnosis is right for them, and also that the treatment plan is the best for them. The telemedicine platform allows all Nigerians to get access to a second opinion on their medical diagnosis and prescriptions on their mobile phones.

Through the platform too, a local practitioner in Nigeria can seek to collaborate with their overseas counterparts to provide treatment to patients in Nigeria. According to the World Health Orgainisation report in 2018, Nigeria’s average life expectancy is 55.2. It is our hope and expectation that by giving Nigerians affordable access to a second opinion on their medical diagnosis and prescriptions via our platform, this figure would improve.”.

Reacting to deadly COVID-19, he said they had published two articles on COVID-19, its spread, symptoms to watch out for and how to avoid catching it on myDokita.

Akintola noted that this was made freely available to hundreds of users that registered on our platform during the app testing phase. “We also worked with couple of charity organisations in the country to give away over two thousand free face masks to people in Ikeja, Egbeda, Yaba, Alimosho, Dopemu and Agege. We also took palliative measures during the lockdown by distributing raw food items to over seven hundred households in Alimosho Local Government. We repeated the same palliative measures during the start of Ramadan also.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: