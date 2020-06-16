My mother bewitched me to hate my son, says driver who battered son

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 32-year-old father, Mayowa Adeyemi on Tuesday told An Osun Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo that he hates seeing his biological son because of demonic influence from his mother.

He said anytime he was at home his urge was simply to beat the one and half-year-old boy, who was his fifth son from his fifth wife.

“My mother’s spell on me led me to always beat my son anytime I see him. I do beat him with stick and most times inflict injuries on him with cigarette lunt”.

Mayowa was, however, arraigned on two counts of assault and battery before Magistrate Modupe Awodele.

Police prosecutor, Avoiding Fagboyinbo alleged that the defendant beat up his one and half-year-old son with stick and cigarettes light to the extent that he sustained injury all over his body, an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 355 and 33(1)(2) of the state criminal law.

According to Fagboyinbo, the defendant committed the offence on May 25, 2020, at about 1:30pm at Okinni area, Osogbo.

The defendant, who has no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against him by the police.

In her ruling, Magistrate Awodele ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the matter till July 14, 2020, for hearing.

Picture of the battered boy

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: