My greatest happiness was taking over Kwara ― Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at a news conference Saturday in Abuja said he has no regret over the various decisions he took while at the helm of affairs, stating that his greatest moment of happiness in office was when the party took over Kwara state and effectively displaced the Saraki political dynasty.

The former labour leader said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC to dissolve the National Working Committee NWC which he chaired until Thursday.

“At the end of the day how do you judge the performance of a party? You judge it by its electoral outcome. I believe it is convenient for people to point at few areas where we had challenges, few states that we lost, but also there were states that we won.

“For example, it does not matter what anybody wants to say, I (Oshiomhole) remain proud that we were able to recover Kwara State. That was extremely important to us for reasons I need not enumerate.

Also expressing his excitement at recovering Gombe State for the party, Oshiomhole said; “I am happy that we recovered Gombe state. Those are very strategic states. There are a couple of other things that I could speak to but today is not the right day to talk.

“As for regrets, no regrets at all. There is no regret at all. You cannot land a party as large as the APC bin a country as diverse as Nigeria and expect that everybody is going to be happy for you.

“In life, for every one thing that some people are clapping, there must be those who are not happy. Just look at a football match.

“When you score a goal, you will see some players almost crying and yet you see some other people jubilant as if that is the end of the world. That is the way life is. You cannot have it both ways. I assure you I do not regret anything”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

