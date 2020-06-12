My govt ‘ll not sacrifice integrity for mediocrity, says Gov Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that his administration will not sacrifice integrity for mediocrity, which he said would be bad for governance in the state.

Governor Sule stated this Thursday while swearing in the newly appointed secretary to the state government, Batt. Muhammad Obandoma Aliyu in government House lafia..

It would be recalled that the governor had within the week sacked the former secretary to the state government over his involvement in the alleged N1bn school projects that was indicted by the State House of Assembly.

It would also be recalled that the state House of Assembly had directed the governor to sack the former SSG, Ahmed Aliyu in order to bring credibility to the governnent and to serve as detrint to other Government officials in the state.

According to the governor, “it is for this reason that I found it necessary to relieve the appointment of the former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State thereby, creating the vacancy for the new Secretary to the Government, Barr. Muhammed Obandoma Aliyu to be appointed.”

He added that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the State as the fulcrum of Government activities, which requires the occupant of the office to be a person with proven integrity, loyalty and outstanding antecedents, government was guided in the choice of the new Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State.

While charging the new SSG to quickly settle down to his new assignment. Sule also admonished him to be innovative and make valuable contributions to enable Government achieve its development objectives.

“My dear good people of Nasarawa State, I should remind us all that governance is a collective responsibility. therefore all hands must be on deck to give the new Secretary maximum support and cooperation.

I implore you to appreciate the enormous tasks entrusted on his shoulder, hence the need to encourage him to give his best for the development of the State.”

Governor Sule who appealed to members of the public not to put unnecessary pressures capable of distracting him from discharging his onerous responsibilities of taking Nasarawa State to greater heights.

“As part of move to strengthen the mechinary if government, we are also inaugurating the Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau for Public Procurement in our commitnent to due process and diligence in the execution of Government policies and programmes.”

Accordingly, he called on the new Director-General to live above board and ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government comply with the provision of the Act in the execution of their programmes and projects.

Governor Sule who called for cohesion and unity of purpose among government officials towards enhancing good governance in the State challenged the SSG and the Director-General, Bureau for Public Procurement to always draw his attention whenever he goes wrong.

