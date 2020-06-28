My father impregnated, procured abortion for me ― teenager reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A 19-year-old girl weekend, revealed how her 61-year-old father had been having carnal knowledge of her since last year, in their Ikorodu, Lagos home.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that the suspect, Eke Kanu, sent his wife packing following a misunderstanding between them. Two of her siblings: a boy and a girl, also left with their mother, leaving only the victim, who is the second child with him.

The Senior Secondary School Student stated that “ my daddy started it last year. Every time he did it, he would warn me never to tell anybody, that he would deal with me if I did.

“ During the lockdown, I discovered I was no longer menstruating and I told my father. When a test was conducted, I was discovered to be pregnant.

“He took me to a chemist who procured abortion for me. She gave me some drugs and injections”, she stated.

Vanguard gathered that a resident who got wind of the abortion, contacted the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, which consequently reported the matter to the Police. Consequently, Kanu and the auxiliary nurse were arrested.

The survivor, according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, “ was taken to Mirabel Center for medical attention and forensic examination. Her father was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution”.

But the auxiliary nurse, as gathered, would be perfecting her bail condition in court.

