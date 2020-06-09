My administration is committed to due process ― Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has his administration was irrevocably committed to sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due processes, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and continual appraisal of structures and processes.

Okowa, who gave the assurance at the unveiling of Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019, said his administration would leave a legacy of a professionalism-driven public sector, with zero tolerance for corruption.

He said that his administration was committed to ensuring strict adherence to due process in service delivery, and urged civil servants to equip themselves with the knowledge of the regulations governing their jobs.

The Governor said: “This administration is irrevocably committed to sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due processes, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and continual appraisal of our structures and processes.

“It is our desire to leave the legacy of a public sector driven by professionalism and synergy among MDAs, efficient projects performance and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Capacity-building will remain a mirage where the principle of continuous improvement is not embraced and the operators are not sufficiently equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need to perform their duties, especially in a rapidly changing world that we live in today.

“Those resources must align with current realities and trends for the civil service to effectively and successfully midwife the timely delivery of government’s policies and programmes.

“As such, it is with a great sense of fulfilment that I received the new Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019,’’ recalling that the Commission, “in rendering its 2016 annual monitoring report, proposed the review of the Public Service Commission Regulations of 1978, which was then 38 years old.

“Subsequently, the proposal and recommendations from the Commission were considered and approved by the State Executive Council on April 3, 2017.

“The Civil Service Commission Regulations 2019 took three years to produce and all civil servants should avail themselves of a copy of this booklet and equip themselves with a working knowledge of the regulations governing their work. This is because there can be no excuse for not obtaining a copy of this handbook.”

He commended the committee that reviewed the regulations for its sacrifices and commitment in making the regulations’ review possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: