Muslim women take protest against rape to Osun Assembly

Fears old women no longer safe

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) on Wednesday protested against rape, disclosing that the spate of the scourge in Nigeria has left even old women unsafe.

The organisation’s President, Mrs. Kudirat Oladunjoye disclosed this while presenting a “Save Our Souls” to the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye at the House of Assembly.

Oladunjoye while leading members of Osun FOMWAN in a peaceful protest against rape to Assembly said the incessant rape perpetrated daily has gotten to a peak that all well-meaning Nigerians should condemn the act and see to it that offenders are heavily punished.

She stressed that the group protested against rape to the House of Assembly with a view to ensuring that the state is purged of the increasing cases of rape in the country.

She said, “We are here today on the instructions of our National headquarters on the issue of the menace plaguing the country presently, from the look of things, no woman is saved from rape any longer.

“It is no longer new for people of whatever age to be a victim of rape. We now hear of cases of older women who are not spared by rapists.

“Every mother now lives in perpetual fear, you can no longer go out in the evening alone or send your girl child on errands any longer due to the constant rape cases all around”.

Responding after receiving the letter, Owoeye assured the women of their safety, saying the state is on top of the situation as life imprisonment was prescribed for rapists in the state law.

He held that the House of Assembly with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies will follow up with the enacted law that imposes stiffer sentences on perpetrators of rape.

“I want to tell you authoritatively that hard time awaits rapist in the state as Osun will not tolerate rape, we, at the House of Assembly have resolved that our Director of Legal matters shall be present at all rape-related cases in Osun courts to ensure that we see to the end of all rape cases in the state.

“I hereby charge our law enforcement agencies to diligently prosecute cases of rape. With too many instances, we must begin to hold people accountable no matter how highly placed”. The Speaker stressed.

