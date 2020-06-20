Music sensation, Anii, prays for Nigeria with new single ‘God bless us all’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Budding inspirational singer Anii with her debut single “God Bless Us All” is taking the music arena by storm with very crisp visuals.

The song pronounces blessings upon Nigeria and her citizens both home and abroad. It takes into cognisance the past, present and future of Nigeria.

“God bless us all” is part of Anii’s debut album “Evergreen” which is soon to be released in honour of Nigeria, as she celebrates her 60th anniversary this year.

Anii says the album is aimed at spurring joy and hope in the hearts of Nigerians. “I’ve been celebrating Nigeria’s Diamond year since January 1st, 2020, when the audio version of “God Bless Us All” was released. I rejoice because I know there is hope for a greater Nigeria and not even the ongoing pandemic can kill my joy. What better flagship tune for the diamond jubilee of this great country? This piece will outlive us all and inspire generations to come.” she enthused.

Other songs in the album include “Kampe”, “Shine”, “Boom Bang”, “Dear President” among others.

With poignant lyrics steeped in hope, patriotism and optimism, the song which is now available on YouTube seems to be the gentle backdrop of the heartbeat of every Nigerian.

