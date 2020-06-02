MURDER: FIDA demands justice for Uwaila Omozuwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Edo State Branch has demanded justice for Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, the 22-year-old raped and murdered in a church in Edo state.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary/PRO, Florence Okundaye, the Association said it received with great shock and sadness the news of the despicable and heinous act of rape which led to the death of the victim.

“Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is reported to be a 100 level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin, UNIBEN, aged 23 years old was allegedly raped, inflicted injuries on her with fire extinguisher cylinder by some hoodlums and subsequently died in the hospital in Benin City.

“The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, strongly condemn the evil and monstrous act and states that such act should not be condoned by any reasonable person or society.

“We therefore call on all security agencies to wit; the Police and State Security Service to thoroughly investigate the case and do the needful in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book very quickly.

“FIDA Edo decries all forms of Sexual Abuse and Violence against Women and Girls and states that they are serious and widespread problems that have lasting impacts on individuals, families, communities and burdens our society with major health and safety issues.

“We further call on the Government who is saddled with the responsibility of providing security to her citizens, Security Agencies and Individuals to hold those who commit sexual violence accountable and face the law regardless of their standing in the community, their power, their fame, or their wealth.

“FIDA therefore reiterate her commitments to protecting, preserving and promoting the rights of Women and Children and will not relent until the case of Vera Uwaila Omonzuwa is brought to a logical conclusion and ensure that Justice prevails.

We sincerely commiserate with her family and pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May God rest her gentle soul.

