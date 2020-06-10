Mudiame Foundation supports journalists, canvasses for better welfare 

Kindly Share This Story:

Mudiame Development Foundation has provided support for over 35 journalists across the country as part of efforts to address the impacts of Covid-19 on journalists.

The founder, Prof. Sunny Eromosele, while reaching out to the journalists selected from print and broadcast media houses in Nigeria insisted that there was need for the Federal Government and media employers in the country to prioritise welfare of journalists.

Eromosele, who decried recent sack of journalists across media outlets in the country as well as poor payment of salary in the media, said hsi foundation was forced to act knowing the roles journalists play in the development of the society.

“Today, we have been able to support some journalists from media houses across the country. We are disturbed about the challenges journalists face in the country and as a foundation, we have to act because we focused on empowering a better society,” Eromosele stated.

The foundation, which Eromosele said is not an affiliate of any movement or any political party or any religious organisation or interest group, aimed at promoting learning and research in relevant academic endeavous through the awards of scholarships, grants, provision of educational infrastructure and learning materials.

He added that the foundation also seeks to advance rehabilitation programmes for the vulnerable in the society, promote poverty amelioration and employment programmes, provide healthcare support as well as promote peace, justice and equity.

Erosomole said unlike other developed countries, it remained pathetic that most journalists covering covid-19 lack necessary protection and equipment while being forced to accept pay cut as others have been sacked.

“We will always do our best but it is important for the country, especially media employers to address the issues facing journalists in the country,” Eromosele said.

