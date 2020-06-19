MTN Foundation announces start of 2020 Scholarship Schemes

Kindly Share This Story:

MTN Foundation has commenced call for application for its annual scholarship schemes – Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (STSS) and Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (SSBS). The call for application-commenced June 15, 2020, and open to students in accredited public tertiary institutions (universities, colleges of technology and polytechnics) across Nigeria.

Application for STSS is open to all 3rd year Science & Technology students with a minimum CGPA of 3.5 (Second Class Upper/or its equivalent). The SSBS is for visually impaired students in their 2nd and 3rd year, with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 or its equivalent.

Speaking on the scholarship schemes, Acting Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, said, “We understand the importance of education and technology in the development of our nation and this underscores our various interventions in the educational sector. Our youth are the future and fulfilling their dreams is key to this. We look forward to engaging with the newest recipients of the scholarship schemes once the process is completed. I encourage every eligible student to please apply.”

The sum of N200,000.00 will be awarded annually to cover each awardee’s tuition, book allowance and stipend, till graduation as long as they maintain the required grades.

The scheme has awarded scholarships to 3,829 students in the last 10 years.

