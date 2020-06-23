Mother of two batters husband’s scrotum over infidelity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has stressed the need for harmony within the family system, as a mother of two, Omolara Seriki, 35, was said to have battered her husband’s scrotums over infidelity.

According to the statement issued by the Osun NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Adigun, the woman suspected her husband of extramarital affairs and trailed him to a building where he relocated to in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the husband relocated to Iragbiji from their matrimonial home in Ikirun, abandoning his responsibilities.

“He neglected his responsibilities as a father and husband. I was suspicious of his movements and noted that he was seeing another woman. This made me trace him to his abode that very night and fortunately met a lady with him. During the scuffle, he held me by the neck and in defence, I pulled his male organs”, she said.

The domestic violence involving Raheem Serik,52 and his wife Omolara Seriki, 35, occurred on the 6th June 2020 at Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State. The couple had married for the past six (6) years and blessed with two (2) children.

Meanwhile, Raheem Seriki, complained that his wife was troublesome and has made life difficult for six years of marriage.

This, according to the husband made him relocate to Iragbiji in search of peace before she trailed him to the house.

“On the fateful day around 10 pm, a lady brought food for me at home but could not go home as downpour delayed her. While waiting for the rains to subside, I heard a knock on the door with a call to open it.

“I decided to end my prayers and opened the door. To my surprise, it was my wife. Immediately an altercation ensued and Omolara went for my scrotum with a bid to pull it out. In the process, I fainted and only regained consciousness at the hospital when the damaged scrotum was being sutured”, he said.

According to the NSCDC, the command is investigating the matter with a view to ensuring peaceful resolution of the domestic dispute.

Vanguard Nigeria News

