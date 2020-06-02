Monitors of N-POWER to receive March, April payments within 72 hrs, says minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

MONITORS of N-POWER are expected to receive alerts of their payments for the months of March and April 2020 within the next 72 hours, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said.

The minister, according to a statement, Tuesday, by the Deputy Director of Information in the ministry, Rhoda Iliya, also disclosed that the process of payment for the month of May was on-going.

“The Minister said all approvals have been made and processes for payment triggered,” the statement said.

It quoted Mrs. Farouq as explaining that “the delay for the payment was due to the change in Government Policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment which requires offloading the beneficiaries into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).”

“The minister regrets any inconveniences caused by this delay towards the payment of the Monitors of N-POWER, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians,” it added.

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts” she assured.

