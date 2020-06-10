Monarchs, constituents praise Rep, Adefisoye for quality representation

Kindly Share This Story:

As he marks one year in office

Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye IV, and the traditional ruler of Mariwo in Ifedore Local Government Area, Oba Julius Aluko have both heaped praises on Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye for quality representation of his people.

This, they said at an occasion organised by the member Representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Him. Adefisoye on Wednesday in Idanre.

The Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye said Adefisoye had performed very well in just one year.

He appreciated the federal lawmaker for initiating and completing the renovation of his palace in addition to the grants given to market women in Idanre.

“Adefisoye has started very well and he is doing very well. I am proud of him for the renovation work in my palace.

” He earlier invited me to an event in which grants were given to some market women in Idanre.

“Although we want him to still help us with our roads. Above all, he has really done well and I am certain that he will still do much more,” he said.

Also, the traditional ruler of Mariwo in Ifedore Local Government Area,

Oba Julius Aluko also thanked Adefisoye for not forgetting his community since he became their representative in the green chamber.

The monarch, however, solicited the assistance of Adefisoye in the area of electricity transformer and construction of roads which are the primary needs of the community.

“Hon. Adefisoye has not forgotten us since he was elected as our representative. We thank him for this.

“But, it is important I call his attention to our primary needs in this community which are road, electricity transformer, and school. He should please help us to achieve this,” he said.

Similarly, an elderly constituent, Mr. Fasomoyin Abiodun also thanked Adefisoye for the award of scholarships to 131 students and for the financial empowerment of market women.

He also praised the federal lawmaker for the donation of motorcycles and cars to some people in his constituency.

Responding, Adefisoye said he was happy to have been given the opportunity to represent his constituency, with which he had been trying his best to bring more development to them.

Adefisoye said, although, his primary responsibility was to make laws for the people of the country, but the reality of endless needs in his constituency had made it compulsory to make use of opportunities to bring relief and development to his people.

The lawmaker, who listed several of his achievements to include, facilitation of federal employment opportunities for constituents, construction of a police station at Ero in Ifedore Local Government Area.

He listed the others as; facilitation of private cassava processing plant in Idanre, cash donation to General Hospital in Idanre to offset medical bills and repair of faulty boreholes and sinking of new ones under the scheme of ‘Operation Keep The Tap Running.

Adefisoye later promised that he would not stop doing the good work he had started with the continuous support of his people.

vanguard

