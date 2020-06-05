Mobile Police Squadron base: APC challenges Makinde to provide evidence of request from IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

…As party records PDP’s one-year performance in Oyo as zero

By Adeola Badru

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has scored Governor Seyi Makinde administration’s one-year performance low, while challenging him to provide the whole of the state with letters of request and its documentation for the alleged relocation of the Mobile Police Squadron it said was originally sited in Oyo town to Ago-Are by the governor.

The challenge from the party followed a statement credited to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, where he reportedly claimed his principal (Makinde) made a direct request from the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu for the base to be located in Ago-Are.

APC, in a statement made available to Vanguard by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, explained that efforts of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, paved the way for the proposed siting of the base in Oyo town before the plan was allegedly hijacked by the governor who finally relocated it to Ago-Are.

The statement read: “Imagine the visitation efforts of Iku Baba Yeye, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd February 2019 with a letter, requesting for the location of Squadron Mobile Police in Oyo.”

“With the response from Aso Villa in Ref. No. Apo.13/vol/69/04 dated 2nd December 2019, copied to Police Service Commission to act on the request after gotten approval advise from the office of the Inspector General of Police on the 10th October 2019 via letter with Reference Number IGP./stc/ALJ/vol 13/37.”

“The Police Service Commission conveyed approval to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo on the 2nd February 2020 acting on the internal memo of 13th January 2020 from AIG, in charge of Mobile Police to the Inspector General of Police.”

“Meanwhile, in line with the Service protocol, Police wireless message from the office of AIG, Mopol, Federal Headquarters, Abuja was sent to the Oyo Police Commissioner, directing him to as a matter of urgency, liaise with the squadron commander and the Executive Governor of Oyo State to assess the promised take off-site and the promised 30 acres of land by Oyo town, the location earmarked for the establishment of the new squadron.”

“That perhaps happens to be the gazumped point where the project was hijacked until 27th May 2020 when H.E, Engr. Seyi Makinde inaugurated the project in Ago Are, Atisbo Local Government Area.”

The moral burden now lies with the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde to provide the whole of Oyo State with letters of request and its documentation for the MOP ’72 which the C. P. S. to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa claimed Gov. Seyi Makinde processed,” it challenged.

Reacting to Governor Makinde’s claimed achievements in office in the last one year, the party further said: “COVID-19 is a good leveraging point for the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde to claim some achievements, however, when other serious governments across Nigeria and in fact across the globe were creating makeshift isolation centres, the “frugal” government of Engr. Seyi Makinde resorted to the Abiola Ajimobi Maternity and Paediatric Centre, Olodo and renamed it Olodo Infectious Disease and Treatment Centre without acknowledgement to the vision and action of the previous government.”

“On security, the whole residents of Oyo State believed that the number one achievement of the immediate-past government of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi was security.”

The people of Oyo State have come to believe that what the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde needs to do is to consolidate on the achievements of the last government.”

“However, the people were terribly shocked when insecurity with high and low profile killings and assassination resurfaced.”

“The bloodshed unbelievably started from Liberty Stadium on May 29, 2019, with injuries to a score of rival cult groups that worked for the emergence of Engr. Seyi Makinde as governor.”

“Since then, bloodshed and killings have become weekly affairs in Oyo State until recently when the leader of one of the cult groups, Moshood Ekugbemi was assassinated in broad daylight operation,” APC recalled.

On infrastructural development, the party also carpeted Governor Makinde, saying that, the governor himself acknowledged the vision of the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi for initiating the Eleyele dam reconstruction work, which APC said, Makinde attested to the project as a bold move on the path of stopping perennial flood disaster in Ibadan.

“On salary and staff welfare, the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde has kept up to date in one year with salary and pension obligations which is very commendable, while it is on record that the government of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi did pay salaries and pensions as and when due from 2011 to 2014 until recession sets in April 2014.”

“The impacts of the recession were not felt in Oyo State until January 2015 when most states in Nigeria had been experiencing the impact of the recession since May and June 2014.”

“As a matter of fact, the government of H.E, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi also paid a 13th-month salary, three times from 2011, 2012 to 2013,” while the party urged the government to keep the salary obligation up.

