Mobile Innovations: How operating systems‘ll determine future leaders of smartphone market

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The smartphone segment is where the competition in the mobile market is headed. The upset is alarming and the intrigues are interesting.

It would have been unthinkable, some few years ago to suggest that Tecno, a mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, derided by many at entry to the market, will lead the Nigeria mobile market, upsetting giants like Nokia, Blackberry, Samsung, iphone among others that held sway at the time.

However, today, according to available statistics for Mobile Vendor Market Share in Nigeria, as at May 2020, Tecno holds 26.11 percent of the market, Infinix, followed it in hot pursuit with 20.48 percent while Samsung, Apple came distant third and fifth respectively with 13.03 percent and 7.83 percent respectively. iTel joined them in sixth position with 6.41 percent.

The competition next time

Now, the mobile technology has come under pressure as the technology landscape changes with the pressure from the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak has forced a critical mass of people online, and it appears only the mobile phone would be able to adequately cater for such a surge

However, this has also put untold pressure on the tool, leading Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs, to rethink their operations.

The competition next time may not necessarily be on the number of units sold by these OEMs but how strong the operating system is, to back up a rugged phone that users can confidently use to cope with the level of online activities needed to stabilize their lives.

Here again the market leader, Tecno, says it is leading the pack with latest iteration of its HiOS operating system, HiOS 6.0. The feat came alongside the unveiling of its Camon 15 series via an online launch recently.

Expressing confidence that the new operating system will lead innovations on that genre, Marketing Manager, HiOS, Mia Liu said that Smartphone manufacturers rely on custom Android skins to offer a tailored experience to users but while there’s a variety of Android overlays – thanks to the customizable nature of Android – HiOS is topmost among the few that most users can easily recall. She said: “ Tecno HiOS is definitely one of them and is among the most popular and widely used Android skins in the world – thanks to the brand’s value-for-money offerings in all price brackets and extreme customization which makes it stand out from among the rest”.

She noted that Users of Tecno-branded devices have been anticipating this latest release as the company puts a stronger focus on smart tech solutions and fresh, localized features which helps in elevating the entire user experience.

She stated that in the new OS, user will also notice a revamped user interface, improvement to gaming support and battery life and more privacy controls.

Explaining the technical input and features of HiOS 6.0, Marketing Specialist, Olley Justice said: “HiOS 6.0 is based on the latest version of Android 10. The update includes a ton of new features, ranging from the much-awaited dark mode that helps save battery life to privacy improvements and full-screen navigation gestures that’s downright cool. HiOS 6.0 also comes preloaded with customized features designed exclusively for Nigerian and African users”.

He said Tecno has also revamped the user interface to offer a more simplified experience, as HiOS 6.0 offers new themes, wallpapers and icon styles to users. There is also improvement in the animation speed. “All these improvements make a considerable difference in HiOS 6.0 to stand apart from any other android skin in the market” he added.

Features:

The new HiOS features and the Camon 15 are said to have exciting features to give users value for money.

Dark mode

The idea of the dark mode is to make it easier on the eyes and save battery life. Tecno users will be able to spend hours on their device without straining their eyes. Users would not have to dig through the settings to turn it on, either.

Wifi Share

HiOS 6.0 introduces a handy option of sharing a Wi-Fi network using QR codes, so that user’s friends or family can join same Wi-Fi network without going through some complicated and sometimes long winding passwords. A simply scan of QR code on any compatible smartphone lets an authorized person join your Wi-Fi network.

Instant USSD

HiOS 6.0 is loaded with exclusive localized features to solve the everyday mobile problems of the Nigerian smartphone user. One of these problems has to be the issue of USSD Codes. This is because there is just too many of them to memorize and many people usually struggle to commit them to memory. Instant USSD is a localized feature that provides USSD codes on-demand for users in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and other African countries. HiOS 6.0 gives users access to these local USSD services in a convenient and easy way. This means that in situations where it’s difficult to remember USSD codes or most importantly, when you are switching from one mobile operator to the other, you no longer have to worry because now you don’t have to memorize anything.

Social turbo

HiOS 6.0 brings a powerful box named Social turbo to Tecno smartphones. The user can simply take it as a Magic box that contains large unbelievable features based on WhatsApp. It gives users leverage to save their WhatsApp Status as long as they want. They can turn on their flashlight to flash when they have an incoming WhatsApp call. They can create their own DIY WhatsApp meme and stickers. They can check already deleted messages by their friends or chat partners.

Game mode 2.0

With this feature, Gamers are unlikely to encounter any jitters or lag while playing games at default settings. This is because HiOS 6.0 eliminates these with the MOBA Games Optimization which automatically frees space, boosts games and accelerates network while the game is on.

HiOS 6.0 also provides users with the opportunity to make their phone a game controller with the Magic Button option that lets users use their phone’s volume keys as a fire button during a game.

This makes it easier to fire at enemies. The Magic Button gives TECNO users added advantage when gaming.

Privacy tools

HiOS 6.0 has a new ‘Privacy’ menu in the Settings app. While most of the options are not new, it does consolidate all privacy-related settings in a single place, which is convenient. Here you can change what app is accessing your privacy, what permissions all your apps have, what alerts appear on your lock screen, and more.

Location controls

One of many people’s favourite changes in Android 10 is the ability to block applications from accessing your location when they are not running. On HiOS 6.0, users will be able to do this also.

New navigation gestures

HiOS 6.0 takes gesture-based system navigation a step further by removing most of the bottom navigation bar and introducing new full-screen gestures. A user can swipe up to go home, swipe up and hold to switch between apps, and swipe from the sides to go back.

The new operating system features on Camon 15 series including Air and premier brands. It is also available in spark 5 and Spark 5 Air.

