Mobile Classroom unveils monthly online academic quiz competition

…200 Nigerian Students to win N20, 000 each monthly

Mobile Classroom, the first indigenous audiovisual classroom mobile application platform that enables students to go through classroom-based learning on mobile devices and computers has announced a monthly scholarship quiz competition tagged “Mobile Classroom Digital Quiz”. This scholarship quiz contest is aimed at motivating learning and inspiring students towards improving the quality of the education system in Nigeria.

The monthly scholarship quiz competition which will be driven by cash prizes among students will be Pan-Nigeria. It is designed to engender quality performance in the senior secondary school examinations organized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Save-A-Lot Media Limited and the initiator of the Mobile Classroom educational App, Mr. Akeem Salami, “It is time for a paradigm shift in the way we handle Nigerian education system. This is why Mobile Classroom App has decided to embark on a monthly reward system in the form of a scholarship scheme among Nigeria students.

This is to motivate them towards engagement in more productive learning and to inspire students towards education”. This move is strategically a sharp departure from the culture of investing heavily in social and entertainment projects while little has been done to motivate students’ academic efforts.

Salami said beyond the monetary motivation, “students need competition like this to evaluate the level of their knowledge on different topics learnt, and identify their weakness for possible correction before going for public examinations. The monthly quiz competition would be based on specific topics and subjects under their syllabus and curriculum. They would also be notified of the topics for a particular month at the beginning of each month through their registration details on the app.

He also added that students are expected to download the App from play store https://bit.ly/mobileclassroomappwc , register and subscribe to take lectures on the mobile classroom, which automatically qualified them to participate in the monthly quiz for cash scholarship quiz competition. Existing users must update their already downloaded App to be compliant.

He noted that between fifty to two hundred (50-200) Mobile Classroom Quiz contestants are expected to win 20,000 Naira monthly; the top best three students in a month would be EduHeroes for the month and would be celebrated in their respective schools alongside the school management and their subject teachers.

“Quiz contest will be taking place between 7:30 pm – 8 pm every last Saturday of the month simultaneously for a period of 30 minutes. After successful submission of answered quizzes, contestants will confirm their performances through a digital auto score sheets. This will enable them to know where they need to improve on”, Akeem Salami explained.

The management of Save-A- lot Media Limited has reiterated commitment to continue to use media technology to push the quality of education in Nigeria to a world level while also making learning accessible, affordable and much easier.

The edutech company foresees a possible partnership with other corporate organizations to add value to the project. “As we make progress on this, we hope more brand owners and organizations will come on board to increase the value of what goes to each student monthly while we hope some of them would be made brand ambassadors too”, observed Mr. Salami.

