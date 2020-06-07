Miyetti Allah advocating for anarchy, anti-democratic – Dr. Junaid

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The second republic senator, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has described a statement credited to the National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo as advocating for anarchy.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had at the weekend said that they need nobody’s permission to occupy any land in any part of the country among others.

Mohammed while reacting to the statement credited to the leader of the Sociocultural organization, distanced himself from the group while describing the organization as dangerous and anti-democratic.

According to him, “I am a Fulani man but I don’t know him and he cannot speak for any Fulani man dead or alive. Because that man or whoever he is cannot claim to speak on my behalf.

“Secondly, what he is advocating essentially is anarchy. He is trying to deny the powers of the modern states as recognized by the international law that you as an individual who is a citizen of a certain area, claims to be an indigene of a certain area, you are entitled to certain rights and privilege. But at the same time, you must also accept that there are other people’s rights and privileges that you should not deny them. So saying that they have the right to occupy wherever they want to occupy is sheer norms.

“And frankly speaking, the Miyetti Allah’s of today, I don’t know how it started but the ones I see with their activities and statements is a very dangerous organization, they are anti-democratic.

“They are more or less pouching sticks. And almost all of them involved in states and local government, some of the emirate and all that.

“They are beholden to some of the certain traditional rulers who are anti-democratic. And the traditional rulers used them for purposes of political blackmail.

“They want to decide political power and they don’t want to leave their traditional titles in bogus gown and turbans to come into… No, they would rather use some dubious faceless organizations through which they want to exercise political powers. And that is undemocratic. So he is talking nonsense. And I don’t know whether he is a Nigerian or if he is not a Nigerian.

”But certainly, nobody who is a citizen of this country as lawfully recognized by international law can make these kinds of absolutely irresponsible statements. He speaks for nobody,” Dr. Junaid Mohammed however said.

