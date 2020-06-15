Kindly Share This Story:

A Minneapolis police dispatcher became so alarmed when she watched George Floyd’s arrest in real time that she called in a supervisor, according to reports.

“I don’t know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for (squad) 320’s call, and… I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” the unnamed dispatcher said in a call to the supervisor, the Star-Tribune reported.

ALSO READ: Police nab 40 yr old man over alleged child abuse in Onitsha

“So, I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me,” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah,” the supervisor responded, “They haven’t said anything yet… just a takedown, which doesn’t count, but I’ll find out.”

“No problem,” the dispatcher answered. “We don’t get to ever see it, so when we see it we’re just like, well, that looks a little different.”

The tapes were released Monday by Minneapolis officials amid continuing protests over the May 25 death of Floyd after being pinned down by city police officers for nearly nine minutes while pleading for air.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: