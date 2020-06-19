Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Special Duties and-Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, and other Ministers of relevant Ministries, yesterday, moved to actualize Federal Government’s promise of lifting out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

This was contained in a communique issued after an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and-Intergovernmental Affairs, on the coordination of government policies and programmes on poverty reduction and job creation, and made available to Vanguard.

According to the communique, the meeting was in furtherance to Mr President’s Democracy Day Speech of June 12, 2019, in which he said, “With leadership and sense of purpose, we can lift 100 million Nigerians out o of poverty in 10 years.”

In order to actualize this vision, Akume conveyed an inter-ministerial meeting of relevant Ministries to collaborate in lifting out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The meeting which was chaired by him, which had in attendance Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Nanono; Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Environment, Dr Mahood Abubakar; and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Others were line directors and consultants from the various ministries who were to collaborate and harness the mandate on ensuring to see how 100 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty in 10 years.

The communique reads in part, “Objectives include harnessing dams for irrigation for increased agricultural production and power generation for empowerment and poverty alleviation.

“Deployment of climate change adaptation technologies for empowerment and poverty alleviation.

“Agricultural initiatives for empowerment and poverty alleviation;

“Harnessing of sundry opportunities for the establishment of cottage industries, cutting across agriculture and rural development, environment, power and water resources along economic corridors in the country.”

Meanwhile, resolutions reached the meeting include that collaboration is much needed in fulfilling Mr President’s vision; commended the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for the initiative to create a framework of cooperation amongst the MDAs; all ministries have been active towards achieving their mandate in addressing the vision but there is need for coordination; that a technical committee is set up to include professionals from the line ministries; the need for stakeholders engagements, especially states and local governments; expand the forum to accommodate other relevant ministries, organised private sector, and Civil Society Organisations; and create implementation strategy and platform for measuring, monitoring and evaluation of the Inter-Ministerial Forum.

