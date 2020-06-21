Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Troops of the joint military operation in Benue state code named Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, reportedly killed two suspected armed herdsmen after a gun battle at Gyungwu Amua village in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The encounter which left one of the assailants with injury also led to the recovery of one AK47 riffle with 20 rounds of live ammunition.

A source in the area who gave his name as Igbakura told Vanguard on phone that the armed herders numbering about seven midweek sneaked into the community from neighbouring Nasarawa state at about 7:30 preparing to launching an attack on the community when they met their waterloo.

He said “armed herders have in recent time adopted the hit and run strategy. So when we sighted this group who were about seven in number, we quickly alerted the troops of OPWS who responded quickly laying ambush for them.

“The armed herders ran into the troops and opened fire and the ensuing gun battle led to the death of two of the herders, one of them sustained injury and the others fled,” he added.

While commending the OPWS troops for their quick response to the distress call and efforts at ensuring the return of peace in the communities, he said, “we saw the bodies of two of the invaders and the injured one when the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and the 20 rounds of live ammunitions they recovered from them.”

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile another account of the encounter had it that two members of the community were also injured in the gun battle and were moved to hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini referred Journalists to the Defense Head Quarters (DHQ) Information Department for details.

On her part the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: