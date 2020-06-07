Military eliminate 70 bandits in Kachia forest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In a combined ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020, troops of Operation THUNDER STRIKE under Operation ACCORD in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes conducted a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized 70 armed bandits/cattle rustlers.

This followed timely and credible information on the bandit’s movement within the area.

Also read:

Major GeneralJohn Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest.

“Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploiting the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.

” Relatedly, troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks, and groceries.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation THUNDER STRIKE, Operation YAKI and Air Component of Operation ACCORD, for their dexterity. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: