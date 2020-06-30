Military captures two foreign armed bandits, disrupts cattle rustling operation in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said on Tuesday that Air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State have resulted in the disruption of the activities of a group of armed bandits including two foreigners operating in the area.

The successful air operations were conducted on the night of 28 and early hours of 29 June 2020, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that some armed bandits in black attire were seen on the move with a large number of rustled cattle in the area.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a helicopter gunship to engage the bandits in multiple waves of attack leading to the neutralization of some of the bandits, while a few escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Two of the escaping bandits, who happened to be foreigners, were later apprehended. Military arrest two foreign armed bandits in Niger, disrupt cattle rustling operation

“While commending the Operation Gama Aiki Air Component for their dedication and professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, thanked all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate the restoration of peace and security to all affected parts of the Country”, Enenche said.

