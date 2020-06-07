Middle Belt Forum accuses Miyetti Allah of trying to destroy Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, has accused Miyetti Allah of trying to destroy Nigeria.

Miyetti Allah leader was accused of saying that the group owns Nigeria and has the right to do anything it wishes.

Reacting, Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum, through its spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, warned the group against making statements capable of destroying the country.

He said: “It is clear to us that this group is on a mission to destroy this country with their actions and utterances.

“They have been killing people around the country in the last five years with the law looking the other way.

“Now they are making claim to all territories in Nigeria and there is no law enforcement to say ‘stop it’.

“Our advice to the drummers making melody for them under the water is to know that they surely can predict the beginning of what they are plotting, but not the end of it.”

I didn’t say so — Miyetti leader

However, the National President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Sociocultural Association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, has denied saying the country belonged to them.

In a statement on Sunday, Bello described the report as lies by the enemies of Fulbe people.

His words: “My attention is drawn to a news report making rounds in the social media to the effect that as National President of Miyetti Allah I made claims that Nigeria is a Fulbe country and that the Fulbe can enter anywhere without permission.

“And that the Fulbe are also raising 100,000 militiamen to enforce their will on every community in this country.

“No doubt I was asked to react on the formation of Amotekun and my response was that every ethnic group has the inalienable right to defend itself against any aggression, including the Fulbe.

“That Fulbe will pursue their legitimate business anywhere in Nigeria as the country is as much their inheritance as it is of other groups.”

Earlier, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, also warned Miyetti Allah from further using statements capable of destroying the nation, noting that the statement credited to it was capable of tearing the nation apart.

Condemning the statement, Rev John Joseph Hayab, Vice-Chairman of CAN, 19 Northern States and FCT, said in a statement made available to Vanguard in Kaduna on Sunday, that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group, section or religion but to everybody.

Vanguard

