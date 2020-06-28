Meunier allowed to play Champions League with PSG

Kindly Share This Story:

Full-back Thomas Meunier could still play in the latter stages of this season’s Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain despite signing for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday.

Belgian international Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Dortmund and will join on a free transfer after the end of his PSG contract at the end of this month.

“We told him, ‘If you want to play in the Champions League, it’s OK for us’,” Watzke told Sport1.

“The quarter-finals of the Champions League is a hell of a level of football.

“If he wishes, we will have to negotiate the details with Paris. He is still thinking and we will try to resolve this matter with Paris.”

PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Champions League set to be concluded with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon in August.

The Ligue 1 champions also have French Cup and French League Cup finals to play at the end of July.

Meunier originally opted not to extend his PSG contract by a few weeks in order to join Dortmund, who finished a distant second in the Bundesliga this term behind Bayern Munich.

