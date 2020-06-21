Kindly Share This Story:

Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti has urged his players to show up when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool in today’s encounter.

Ancellotti who is targeting European league for his team said it would be hard to predict how the game will go following the coronavirus break.

“It will be difficult but we have to consider it as a great opportunity to show our quality and come back to the Premier League with a good performance, to try to win and to do our best, The Everton boss told the club website.

“Our goal is to do our best and try to reach a good position in the table and, if it is possible, to fight to play in Europe next season.

“I am pleased the game is at Goodison Park but, no one is pleased to play games without supporters. “Nobody knows how the players will react without supporters, it is a mental aspect, we will see.

“It could be really important for our team and for others. We know how our fans supported us during games but we have to respect the rules.”

