Kindly Share This Story:

Merit Abode Nigeria Limited, a real estate development and investment firm, has signed a working relationship agreement with Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and movie producer, Mrs Shola Kosoko Abina as the company’s latest Brand Ambassador.

The Lagos born filmmaker and daughter of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko has over the years become one of Nigeria’s most sought after actress and influencer. She shared her delight on her Instagram handle after another cutting-edge progress in her career.

“Hello my wonderful fams, I am glad to announce to you that I have joined this wonderful brand, Merit Abode Nigeria Limited, as an ambassador. This is yet another great endorsement to the glory of God. You can now consult me on land and property matters. You deserve to own your property too. It’s official my people. @meritabode all the way” She wrote.

Speaking with the General Manager, Mrs Ofure Oseni, she stated that the signing of Shola Kosoko Abina as brand ambassador to the company will serve as a bridge between the brand and the audiences within Mrs Kosoko Abina’s circle of influence. She praised the actress for embodying their brand identity and values as a successful actress, mother and entrepreneur, using her influence to cause positive change in society.

READ ALSO:

“We are a brand of integrity and our mission has always been to bridge the housing deficit gap and create affordable housing for Nigerians, by signing Mrs Kosoko Abina, we believe her influence and standing in the society would help propel our brand to greater heights and this is also a huge step towards the all-inclusive mission of the company to reach every stratum of the Nigerian society,” she said.

Shola Kosoko Abina is set to be the seventh ambassador of the Merit Abode brand. The first six ambassadors being; Prince Jide Kosoko, Funmi Agoro Olukoya, Taiwo Akinsola, Ebere Ogan, Ayo Shina Oyinlolola and Tina Mba. These personalities are all well renowned and notable figures in Nigerian and the diaspora precisely the UK and USA society.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: