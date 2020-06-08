Mental Care Team takes CSR to Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

Mental Care (MC) Team is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) group founded by Media Consultant Tola Omosehin (TBaby) accompanied by Comedian Toyin Bayegun (Woli Arole), Media Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke and other members of the team paid a visit to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.

This social accountability act was initiated and implemented with the aim of creating awareness for the hospital while importantly providing assistance to some of the most vulnerable people in the society during this pandemic.

In an effort to understand the essential needs of the patients in the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, the Mental Care Team was introduced to the hospital’s board of directors and a brief history of how the institution (Yaba Left) originated was delivered by the Medical Director, Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun.

The MD explained that the Hospital was founded in 1907 by the Railway Corporation to provide homes for the mentally disabled persons in the society, who were at the time usually unkempt and homeless.

Initially, the institution was an asylum that operated as a shelter for the mentally disabled, as these people had little or no attention from caregivers. This unfortunate situation made them resort to begging for alms.

However, with the evolution of time, the hospital started to function as a treatment centre and better facilities were constructed. There have also been ongoing improvements with tremendous changes in the operations and services provided by the institution.

The Mental Care Team (MC) including Tola Omosehin, Pelumi Adekoya, and Omotobora Samson (Mcbleach) took the opportunity of this visitation to explain the purpose of this outreach to the board of directors.

Their purpose is to experience and understand the workings of the Mental Healthcare service and to create awareness to the general public about the availability of the vital services rendered by the hospital. They would also facilitate the service users who Tola Omosehin referred to as his friends (Tbaby’s friends) in accessing these services.

There was a presentation of some essential items by the MC team such as toiletries, beddings, clothing, and female essentials to the hospital. Then the MC team led by a delegated doctor went on tour around the premises to view the facilities available to the service users (Tbaby’s friends).

During this tour, the MC team saw the Addiction service ward (Drug ward) which is an award dedicated to Tabby’s friends who have engaged in recreational drugs/alcohol misuse and those who have prescription medication addiction. The addictions ward provides services such as detoxification and rehabilitation.

They also visited the MOB ward where Tbaby’s friends, who are affected by mental health concerns such as depression, schizophrenia, and other mental illnesses are treated. Finally, we made a quick tour of the emergency ward where acute psychiatric illness is managed.

Concluding this visit the Medical Director, Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun agreed to give the Mental Care team all the support required to help advance their goals and in turn, the team promised to pay regular visits to the mental health facilities and other mental health facilities in the country, creating content that signpost the entirety of mental health services in Nigeria and putting in the right perspective the myth and public notions surrounding mental health care in Nigeria.

vanguard

