Menstrual Hygiene Day: FG distributes sanitary pads to women

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Thursday, launched a project to distribute over one million sanitary pads to women and teenage girls in the country, as a way of mitigating the scourge of coronavirus.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, launched the project at Kado village, Abuja, in a ceremony organized by the ministry with support from Water Supply Sanitation and Collaborative Council, WSSCC, and other stakeholders to commemorate World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day.

The Minister lamented lack of access to menstrual health and hygiene products, education and sanitation facilities by vulnerable women and teenage girls even she pledged to make a critical intervention to stem the challenges.

According to the minister, She each beneficiary would receive at least four packs of sanitary towels.

Tagged, “One Million Pads Distribution Project,” teenage girls across the federation are expected to benefit from it.

“This project is hinged on the fact that girls’ and women’s choices of menstrual hygiene materials are often limited by costs, availability and social norms.

“Therefore, providing access to menstrual hygiene products will go a long way to solve the problem to a great extent,” the Minister said.

Dame Tallen also commended the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari for her benevolence in supporting Nigerian women and girls and thanked Procter and Gamble for providing 4000 sanitary towels to kick off the first phase of the project.

While acknowledging that COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened access to menstrual management materials, Elizabeth Jeiyol, WSSCC National Coordinator for Nigeria urged all stakeholders to team up to change the negative social norms surrounding menstruation so that women and girls can practice menstruation in dignity.

According to her, “Poor knowledge and understanding of menstruation may lead to unsafe hygienic practices for women and girls.

“Together, we can empower all women and girls to realize their full potentials everywhere in the world. It is commendable to see the contribution of other development partners including Action Against Hunger (AAH), United Purpose, NEWSAN, Youth WASH and OPS-WASH and numerous other CSOs to make this day a huge success.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that effective menstrual hygiene has direct and indirect effects on the overall well-being of women and girls – in the context of education, empowerment and health.

“However, women and girls face continuous mental, physical and health traumas during their periods – as a result of discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, supernatural beliefs, gender inequality, and limited access to basic services such as WASH facilities in private and public spaces which leads to ‘Period Poverty’ for women and girls across the world – especially in developing countries like Nigeria.”

Chizoma Opara, acting Coordinator of the “Clean Nigeria” campaign in her earlier remark, stressed the significance of institutionalizing menstrual health and hygiene management at all levels in Nigeria.

She added that this can be achieved by putting an end to open defecation in Nigeria through the provision of hygiene facilities for the populace particularly women during their menstrual period.

