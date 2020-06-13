Meet Abbey Abimbola, first Nigerian Malaysian-based stunt actor

Kindly Share This Story:

Abbey Adegboyega Abimbola popularly known as Crackydon is a Nigerian actor, director stuntman Model cum movie producer. Crackydon is one of the few new faces that have been blazing the trail in the Malaysian based movie industry.

Abbey Abimbola was born on the 2, November 1980 in Iwo, Osun State and grew up in Mushin Lagos. His father was a priest while his mom is a GoldSmith.

Crackydon got into the Nigerian entertainment industry after dropping out of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU. He got his first shot in the industry with a role in “Heart Amending”, a movie produced by Legendary Director F. Olu Michael.

He left Nigeria to explore other movie industries. His first attempt was India Bollywood where he was constantly rejected for not having enough experience and major work to credit to his name. His breakthrough finally arrived when he auditioned for a role in a movie in Malaysia. According to him, he was asked to play the role of a stereo stunt man which he did perfectly.

He followed that up with other roles and his success in the movie industry couldn’t go unnoticed. Abbey Abimbola has starred in several movies since his breakthrough into the industry, especially in Malaysia and its neighbouring countries.

Recalling his experience he said, “I must return all the praise to Almighty Allah for the success so far. It hasn’t been easy especially in my new home (Malaysia) but we’ve got to this level through hard work and dedication.

My goal has always been to explore various industries and show them the real African content in me. So far, the progress and work output is up there for everyone to see.”

Speaking on his current project and how he managed to switch between Nollywood and the Malaysian film industry he said, ” I have got a couple of movies produced here in Nigeria and am currently working on one titled ” Blackout” featuring Veteran rapper Idris Abdul Kareem on the movie soundtrack.

Have also done a project titled “ONE Blood” which is 50% Nigerian and 50% Malaysian story”.

His long list of Nollywood movie credits include: Omo Mushin, Sonto Alapata, Ijan Gbara, Muah, Kani, Osan Ja, Omo Senator, Omo Berre, Omo Polly, Alfa Abubakar, Lakonimowa, Agbara Eda, Adeola Terminator, Aferi, Ikoko Ajegun Jeran, Igunnungun Eiye Aye, Odaju, Oju Ide, Last Minutes, Alami, Pharao, Okan Apata, Kini Mose, Omoge Facebook, Rihanna.

On the international level, he has; Nivea Ad, Nann Kabali Alla, Badang, Kavaal3, Air mata surga, Singam3, Journey Behind the lens, One Blood, Nelayan, Tarak, Thugs of America Kuruthi Sarithiram amongst others.

