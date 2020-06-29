Media Women Forum begins awareness of mental wellbeing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yetunde Arebi

Media Women Forum has begun a campaign to create awareness of mental wellbeing. The group organized a Webinar on Saturday 27, 2020 to draw public attention to the need for people especially women to protect their mental wellbeing. The group noted that there is an unpleasant development, whereby women in their early 40s are dying of heart attack, stroke, and depression.

In her opening address Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award-winning journalist, Oueen of Apomu Kingdom said different challenges are attacking people mentally.

“A lot of women worry about their marriages, families, loss of a job, loss of loved ones, domestic violence, sex abuse, and rape. The effects of these unseen, unspoken but piercing emotional pains are creating scars in the minds of women. The scars have sent some women to the grave while some are living with it.”

Olori Janet, therefore, advised people to find time for their mental health and talk to experts who can help them

One of the Speakers, Dr. Maymunah Kadiri Consultant Neuro Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist said women are twice as depressed as men. Unfortunately, there is only one Psychiatrist to one million Nigerians.

Another Speaker, Enitan Awojobi a Clinical Psychologist said those with emotional challenges need to speak out in order to get healed.

YinkaKenny a broadcaster shared an awesome, courageous but very emotional experience about how she was repeatedly abused sexually.

Moji Makanjuola ace broadcaster was the Moderator. She brought the Webinar which started at 6 pm to an end at 7: pm

However, there was feedback. One of the reactions came from Professor Adebisi Adewole.He

said boys, as well as girls, carry scars throughout their lives. They live with it and die with it. He advised that they should be included in the opportunity Media Women Forum is creating to counsel them and repair the psychological damages due to the crimes done against them.

Media Women Forum is a group of female media practitioners including owners and senior officials across the country.

