MC Chido gets fans in the mood with ‘Amen’ video

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian recording artiste, MC Chido appears ready to take his fans on another music journey that would give them something fresh as he makes final plans to drop his much-anticipated video to his single “Amen”.

Since the beginning of the year, MC Chido has continued to register his music on the minds of his fans both home and abroad as he keeps releasing new songs back to back.

His latest release “Maria”, produced by Nigerian based E-Tunez ruled the airwaves for weeks and is still one of the songs many people are vibing to.

While the beat was yet to settle, the award-winning singer released visuals to Amen, another hit track from his list of hit songs currently enjoying airplay across many music platforms within and outside the country.

From the BRT buses in Lagos State to Cable stations, “Amen” has become an anthem of sorts for many music lovers but MC Chido said his fans would enjoy the video on his Vevo/YouTube channel.

Despite the pandemic coronavirus ravaging the world, Chido said he would keep putting smiles on the faces of his followers, adding that good music is a food to the soul.

The song, according to him, was produced by Nigerian renowned music producer, Lordsky while the visuals were shot by Dexter Brains Studio Concept

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: