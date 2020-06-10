Matawalle appoints Sani Abdullahi, former APGA scribe as Special Adviser

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has approved the appointment of Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi ,Wamban Shinkafi, as his Honorary Special Adviser on Inter – Governmental Affairs.

Shinkafi was the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The Governor in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello, Sarkin Kudun Maru,announced that the appointment of Dr. Shinkafi was based on his track record of selfless services to the nation, both politically and morally.

It was also in consideration of his contribution towards ensuring the peace and harmony that currently prevailed in the state.

Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi was the Executive Director, Patriots for the Advancement of peace and Social Development.

He was adjudged by many as a transparent and dedicated politician.

Wambai was a member of the Zamfara state Committee for finding solution to armed banditry initiated by Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) to find the lasting solution to peace in the state..

The new Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter Governmental affairs was a governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara state.

Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi was born in Shinkafi town, the Headquarters of Shinkafi Local Government Area and attended Shinkafi Township Primary School between 1976 and 1982. There he obtained his first School Leaving Certificate and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Gwadabawa from 1982 to 1988.

Wamban Shinkafi also acquired specialized education during his academic sojourn at the Sokoto State Polytechnic and later proceeded to School of Management Studies Birnin Kebbi, where he bagged a National Diploma in Business Administration in 1991.

He also obtained the Higher National Diploma in Accounting and Finance in 1998 from Plateau school of Accountancy and Management Studies Jos , in 2008, Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the National Teachers Institute Kaduna, and Masters in Public Sectors Account from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He worked with the Sokoto State Government as an Accountant in training with the state Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources. He was elevated in 1992 as internal Auditor II and later transferred to Sokoto State Construction Company as Acting Deputy Director, internal Audit.

After the creation of Zamfara State, he was posted to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning. He later resigned his appointment in 2001 voluntarily and made an incursion into the private sector. He later joined partisan politics.

Dr. Shinkafi, who held the position of National Secretary of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), had at various times, contested the Gubernatorial election under the party in Zamfara state..

